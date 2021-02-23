Ronnie Screwvala criticises sudden spate of release announcements amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Ronnie Screwvala said he finds it 'hysterical' that people think it is safe to go to the movies' as if everything has 'magically went back to normal'.

Ronnie Screwvala took to his Twitter handle to share his opinion on sudden announcements of theatrical releases by several production houses.

After almost ten months of no-theatrical activity, multiple big-ticket projects including 83, Bellbottom, Jhund, Atrangi Re and more have announced their release dates in the last week.

Screwvala said he finds it 'hysterical' that people think it is safe to "go to the movies" as if everything has "magically went back to normal". He also asserted that there is no such thing as "herd immunity" and doesn't see going to movies safe till 300 million people in the country are vaccinated.

Read his post here

Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes’😊! personally cant see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 21, 2021

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted the same.

I agree. Wonder what prompted this spate of announcements? https://t.co/NodP48bXLD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 21, 2021

Last week, Yash Raj Films recently unveiled its 2021 release slate, saying it has the "strong intent" to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen. The movies are -- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar's Prithiviraj.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown last year, many films were released directly on streaming platforms. However, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowing 100 per cent occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls from 1 February, studios are now hopeful that the audience will be back to theatres to watch films on the big screen which will eventually revive theatres.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India registered an increase with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday, 21 February.