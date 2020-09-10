Ronald Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder, singer and producer, passes away aged 68
Ronald Bell wrote and composed some of Kool & the Gang's biggest songs, like 'Celebration,' 'Cherish' and 'Jungle Boogie.'
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder, singer and producer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.
Bell died at his home in the US Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.
Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.
Bell started the group with his brother Robert “Kool” Bell along with neighborhood friends Dennis “DT” Thomas, Robert “Spike” Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown and Ricky West.
Kool & the Gang won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever. The group was honoured with a BET Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame four years later.
As a self-taught musician, Bell created his own signature sound using horn lines, bass and synthesizer.
Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including 'Celebration,' 'Cherish,' 'Jungle Boogie' and 'Summer Madness,' which was used in several films including Rocky and Baby Boy. The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial in 2006 featuring LeBron James.
Bell was working on a series of collaborations including a solo endeavour, Kool Baby Brotha Band. He also had plans of putting together a series of animated shorts called Kool TV about their childhood and career.
Bell is also survived by 10 children.
Murthy said the service for Bell will be private.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jeff Goldblum says his Jurassic Park character Dr Malcolm is more relevant now than ever
Jeff Goldblum, who is reprising his character in the upcoming movie in the franchise Jurassic World: Dominion, reflected on how Dr Malcolm was ahead of his times.
Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, says he's 'asymptomatic' and quarantined at home
Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Sunday to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru raided by CCB in connection to drug probe
The CCB had served a notice to Ragini Dwivedi on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday