Roma, Miseducation of Cameron Post, BlacKkKlansman to premiere in MAMI 2018's World Cinema section

After its premiere at Venice and TIFF 2018, Alfonso Cuarón's Roma will be screened as part of the World Cinema section at the 20th Mumbai Film Festival.

Apart from Roma, Sundance Grand Jury winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post (directed by Desiree Akhavan), Berlinale winner Mug (directed by Małgorzata Szumowska) and other festival favourites from this year like BlacKkKlansman, Sorry to Bother You and Rafiki will all premiere at the festival.

MAMI 2018 also includes award-winning titles like Jafar Panahi's 3 Faces, Paweł Pawlikowski's Cold War, Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt's Diamantino, Steve Loveridge's MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A and Derek Doneenwere's The Price of Free.

The 64 films in the World Cinema section cover 43 countries in 37 languages and includes 14 female directors, ranging from Chile, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Canada and Poland to some closer to home from the subcontinent such as Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore, in languages like Azeri, Icelandic, Hebrew and Guizhou Dialect to Sinhala, Swahili, Tagalog and Wayunikee. The category features some true masters in filmmaking like Lee Chang-dong, Paweł Pawlikowski, Jafar Panahi, Jean-Luc Godard, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Jia Zhangke, Alfonso Cuarón, Hong Sang-soo and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

“Each year a new door opens for us that enables getting a film that would have been inaccessible the previous year. The line-up this year is four years of hard work in open those doors to welcome the flood of narratives that eluded us before,” said Smriti Kiran, MAMI's Creative Director, speaking about the line-up this year.

Films screened in the World Cinema section are eligible for the Audience Choice Award, which offers a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000 (approx. $14920).

Presented by Jio in association with Fox's Star India network, MAMI 2018 will take place from 25 October to 1 November.

Award-winning American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky will also hold a special masterclass for people at the festival.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 20:39 PM