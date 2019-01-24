Roma actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero may not attend Oscars 2019 after failing to secure US visa thrice

Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix production Roma is leading the 91st Academy Awards, having been nominated in 10 categories along with The Favourite. However actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero could miss out on attending the ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles on 24 February as his US visa has been rejected thrice, according to IndieWire.

Jorge Antonio Guerrero, who played the role of 'Fermín', the romantic interest of Yalitza Aparicio's character, failed to secure a US visa in three separate occasions in 2018, even though the film's producers wrote a letter requesting that he should be able to travel to the US. He was also unable to attend the Golden Globe Awards, where Roma won the awards for Best Foreign Film and Director of a Motion Picture.

In his interaction with Mexican publication El Sol de Acapulco, Guerrero said that he now fears that he would not be able to attend the Academy Awards ceremony. He also said, according to IndiaWire, that in one of his attempts at securing a visa, the United States Embassy in Mexico City thought he was a worker seeking employment in the US and not an actor.

The nominations for 91st Academy Awards was declared on 22 January, where director Alfonso Cuaron tied the record for the most personal nominations (four) for one single film.

