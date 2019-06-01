Roky Erickson, former frontman of psychedelic rock band The 13th Floor Elevators, dies at 71

Musician Roky Erickson, a former member of Texas-based psychedelic rock band The 13th Floor Elevators, died aged 71 on Friday, reports Variety. His brother Sumner Erickson confirmed the news in an interview with a leading daily. The cause of death is yet-unknown.

A Facebook account containing his name shared a message on Friday. The credits were given to ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. “Roky came to mean many things to many admirers and will continue to resonate with a legacy of remarkable style, talent, and poetic and artistic tales from beyond," the statement read.

Roky aka Roger Kynard Erickson was born in Austin in 1947. His craft garnered attention in the 1960s during the advent of psychedelic rock era. His band's success was however short-lived due to the singer's continuous struggle with drug abuse and schizophrenia. The band's number 'You’re Gonna Miss Me' was the score for the famous opening scene of 2000 film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s High Fidelity, featuring actor John Cusack.

R.I.P. Roky Erickson, July 15, 1947 — May 31, 2019. Here he is singing "You're Gonna Miss Me" with the 13th Floor Elevators in 1966. pic.twitter.com/eITNssxvl2 — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) June 1, 2019

Roky Erickson was one of the greatest rock n roll singers of all time. He was also one of the sweetest weirdos. Here’s a story I did on him in 2001 as he battled back from various demons--only to make even more amazing music. #ImGonnaMissYou @texasmonthly https://t.co/wKLa5P1sy6 — Michael Hall (@mikehalltexas) May 31, 2019

I don't think any one person invented psychedelic rock, but if someone did, it was #RokyErickson. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UmaaRu9eI6 — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) May 31, 2019

Devastated to hear of Roky Erickson's passing. One of the reasons I began singing. A huge inspiration and giant in the history of rock. I used to call him every day in the 80's, he would actually pick up once every couple months and talk horror films with me. Such a loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/6HE4HHsZnS — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 31, 2019

Roky Erickson was a visionary. "You're Gonna Miss Me" is one of the five greatest rock songs ever. "Splash 1" is one of the most beautiful. I like the 13th Floor Elevators version of "Baby Blue" more than Dylan's original (sorry). "I Walked With a Zombie" is untouchable. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) May 31, 2019

