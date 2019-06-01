You are here:

Roky Erickson, former frontman of psychedelic rock band The 13th Floor Elevators, dies at 71

FP Staff

Jun 01, 2019 13:40:38 IST

Musician Roky Erickson, a former member of Texas-based psychedelic rock band The 13th Floor Elevators, died aged 71 on Friday, reports Variety. His brother Sumner Erickson confirmed the news in an interview with a leading daily. The cause of death is yet-unknown.

A Facebook account containing his name shared a message on Friday. The credits were given to ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. “Roky came to mean many things to many admirers and will continue to resonate with a legacy of remarkable style, talent, and poetic and artistic tales from beyond," the statement read.

Roky Erickson. Image from Facebook

Roky aka Roger Kynard Erickson was born in Austin in 1947. His craft garnered attention in the 1960s during the advent of psychedelic rock era. His band's success was however short-lived due to the singer's continuous struggle with drug abuse and schizophrenia. The band's number 'You’re Gonna Miss Me' was the score for the famous opening scene of 2000 film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s High Fidelity, featuring actor John Cusack.

Check out the statement here:

Condolences began pouring in on digital media.

