Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy 'Cirkus', headlined by Ranveer Singh is set to release theatrically on December 23.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors", which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. This will be Shetty's third collaboration with Singh after their blockbuster Simmba and last year's Sooryavanshi, in which he featured in an extended cameo.

"Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere," filmmaker Rohit Shetty said in a statement.

Shetty, known for his hit comedies like the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe films Singham and Sooryavanshi, also shared the film's poster on his Instagram page.

"It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... Once again! Golmaal was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today! 'Cirkus' is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss Cirkus mein bohot sara Golmaal hai," Shetty, who has also produced the film, wrote.

Cirkus is presented by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series. The film also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.

