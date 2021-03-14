Rohit Shetty turns 48: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar wish Sooryavanshi filmmaker
The release date of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (30 April) was announced on the director's birthday today.
Rohit Shetty, known for comedies like Golmaal and action-thrillers like Simmba, turns 48 today. The release date of the his next venture, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar was also announced on the filmmaker's birthday. The third film in his cop universe will release on 30 April this year.
Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Gulshan Grover and many others wished Shetty on his birthday.
Here are the posts
It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead pic.twitter.com/E70qZ87VIG
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021
Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy #RohitShetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more!!! pic.twitter.com/MulV51CaiS
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2021
Happy Birthday #RohitShetty knowing you, working with you is a delight! Filming with you for Sooryavanshi taught me so much. Like all fans of @akshaykumar #KatrinaKaif @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial ,I am also waiting for release of #Sooryavanshi . @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar pic.twitter.com/2T9PRVFlv5
— Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) March 14, 2021
Presenting the dhamakedaar action entertainer that you have been waiting for! Aa rahi hai police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 30th April 2021, only in cinemas. #Sooryavanshi30thApril
A very happy birthday to #RohitShetty, nothing less than a 'blast' to work with you!! pic.twitter.com/tcAYxrTA6a
— Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) March 14, 2021
