Rohit Shetty turns 48: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar wish Sooryavanshi filmmaker

The release date of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (30 April) was announced on the director's birthday today.

FP Staff March 14, 2021 11:47:27 IST
Rohit Shetty, known for comedies like Golmaal and action-thrillers like Simmba, turns 48 today. The release date of the his next venture, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar was also announced on the filmmaker's birthday. The third film in his cop universe will release on 30 April this year.

Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Gulshan Grover and many others wished Shetty on his birthday.

