Sidharth Malhotra's Indian Police Force also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

After delivering India's most popular reality TV show, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring the action back to his cop universe. The highly anticipated series Indian Police Force which has Sidharth Malhotra in a cop avatar is all set to begin its second schedule in Mumbai.

Known for his stunning vision for action, Rohit Shetty has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the cop series starting 1st August. An extravagant set has been created in the Mumbai suburbs and international action teams have joined the project to bring Rohit Shetty's vision to life. Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty amongst others will be part of this action schedule.

Rohit Shetty has always taken the action a notch higher with each cop film and it will be exciting to see the action insanity the director will be creating for the Indian Police Force.

Talking about his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Rohit had earlier said in a statement, "I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

Sharing his excitement to work with Sidharth Malhotra, the blockbuster filmmaker added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the show also features Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles. It is expected to stream in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.