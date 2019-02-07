Rohit Shetty signs Farah Khan to direct "the biggest" action comedy for his production house

After the massive success of Golmaal Again and Simmba, Rohit Shetty Picturez is all set to come up with another blockbuster film.

Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct a film under his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez.

"Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine…Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’! Cant wait to say “Roll Camera” for this one!!" says Farah in a statement.

“It’s a privilege for my production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us as she is extremely talented and hard working. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can’t wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward” shares Rohit in a statement.

It will be exciting to see these two creative minds come together to create a larger than life spectacle.

After giving a decade of hits as a director, Rohit has proved himself to be a successful producer after doing films like Golmaal Again and Simmba under his Production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez. In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has definitive plans to address the digital content-consuming audience with original web series. He also plans to cater to Rohit’s younger fans with animated content like Little Singham on Discovery kids.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

