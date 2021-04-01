Rohit Shetty receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says it's the only way to combat virus

'Action and stunts are for movies, don't try to be a ''khatron ke khiladi'' in real life,' Rohit Shetty warned the public after getting his coronavirus vaccine shot

Filmmaker and TV personality Rohit Shetty on Thursday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Shetty, known for action films like the Singham and Golmaal franchise and hosting stunt reality TV series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, posted pictures of himself getting vaccinated at the Nanavati hospital here on social media.

"Action and stunts are for movies, don't try to be a ''khatron ke khiladi'' (daredevil) in real life. Get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today.

"Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised," the 48-year-old director wrote on Instagram and tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last week, the government had announced that from 1 April, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Shetty is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated, after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

The director is awaiting the release of his upcoming actioner Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-headlined cop-drama, which was scheduled to release last year, is gearing to open theatrically on 30 April.

Shetty is currently shooting for Cirkus, a comedy feature film that reunites the filmmaker with his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh.