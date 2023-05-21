On his recent Instagram post, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote- “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules.” The filmmaker added on his social media post- “Khatron ke khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons.”

Rohit Shetty’s last film Cirkus has not been able to live up to the expectations of the audiences. Right from the time he made Golmaal in 2006 and turned it into a thunderously successful franchise, or his immensely popular cop franchise (Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi), the filmmaker was nearly infallible. Fans and critics hailed him as one of the rare voices of the industry that has caught the pulse of the audiences with the pulp the narrative of his films offer. With his last film, he missed the target, and became the target of social media experts.

Social media has now turned into a tool that gives people enough room and agency to unleash the experts in them. Is it so easy to critique art? Why do people have suggestions and opinions on failure more than success? Shetty is a filmmaker that has experienced the heartland of India, given his journey as an assistant action director before he became one of the most successful filmmakers of the country. His tirelessness in entertaining and enthralling the crowd by perhaps dumbing down his own sensibilities at times is praiseworthy. It’s both appalling and unfair to write him off just for one missed opportunity. He never believed in wearing his achievements on his sleeves or flaunting them on social media as if they were his resume.

He shall bounce back with Singham Again

He now has Singham Again coming up with Ajay Devgn, and Deepika Padukone joining in as a cop too. Expect a hurricane at the box-office with this new offering. He also has the juggernaut on OTT called Indian Police Force that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. He’s all set to explode cars again, and also the box-office. Social media opinions can now extinguish!

