Rohit Shetty kickstarts shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria; contestant Rani Chatterjee shares video from set

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has started shooting for the tenth season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. According to News18, this year's contestants include Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Balraj Sayal and Rani Chatterjee.

On 5 August (Monday), Shetty took to Instagram and shared a photo where he can be seen posing next to the show's logo.

News18 further writes that videos from the show's sets were leaked online, where Raman Karan of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein-fame can be seen dancing as the contestants cheer him on.

One of the contestants, Rani Chatterjee, also shared a video from the first day of shoot.

Day one of the shoot is super exciting...lot of scary and fun drama coming your way 🎭 #Khatrondayone #Khatrongirl #swagger #stuntday #stamina #fightingwithmyself #slomo #bulgaria #sofia #rohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor #raniinkkk10 @colorstv

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9's winner was choreographer Punit Pathak, while Aditya Narayan and Riddhima Pandit were declared the first and second-runners up, respectively.

News18 further reports that the new season of the reality show is expected to premiere in January 2020, after Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan.

Shetty recently released his film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. His next film is also a cop action drama — Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 12:16:24 IST