Rohit Shetty: 'From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks'
The filmmaker added, 'Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.'
Rohit Shetty was recently injured on the sets of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad. His last film Cirkus also failed at the box-office. Taking to his Instagram account now, the filmmaker shared a note that was lauded by Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Sharma.
He wrote- “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”
View this post on Instagram
The director sustained injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts.
He was admitted at Kamineni Hospitals where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.
According to sources, Rohit Shetty sustained injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed minor surgery.
The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule.
The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes.
Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot.
In May last year, Sidharth Malhotra had sustained minor injury during the shoot for ‘Indian Police Force’ in Goa.
Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are making their web series debut. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Here's when Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will launch the trailer of their much-awaited film Mission Majnu
Mission Manju is a spy thriller inspired by one of the most heroic missions of an Indian RAW agent. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will be released on Netflix on 20th January 2023.
From the venue to the pre-wedding festivities, here's everything about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding
Amid the wedding buzz, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai. They were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.
After Sherhsaah, Mission Majnu promises to be yet another gripping patriotic offering by Sidharth Malhotra
In a film delineating the happenings of a war between India and its neighbouring country, the much-awaited Mission Majnu is the next for Sidharth Malhotra, a film to watch out for and releasing only on Netflix on Januaty 20.