In a very surprising turn of events, Rohit Shetty has announced his lady Singham. It’s none other than his Meenamma Deepika Padukone, who has also featured in a special song of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. With Padukone becoming a part of Singham Again, she has become the first lady cop of Rohit Shetty’s popular Cop Universe! Is Ajay Devgn listening?

The blockbuster duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty gave fans Singham in 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014, and hinted at the third part of the franchise in the climax of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The scene saw Devgn’s character of Bajirao Singham announcing with all his heroism that he shall be coming to Pakistan to nab Jackie Shroff, who played a terrorist in the film.

Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted- “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”

Devgn is fresh off the success of Drishyam 2 and Shetty is gearing up for Cirkus, which releases on December 23.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s celebrated play The Comedy of Errors, which had earlier been roughly adapted in the past in the movies like 1982’s Angoor, 1968’s Do Dooni Chaar and the Bengali film Bhranti Bilas in 1963. Taking to his official Instagram account, Ranveer dropped the teaser video of his much-anticipated film of the year. While sharing the teaser, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Welcome to our world!” and ended with multi-colour heart emoticons and a couple of joining hand emoticons.

Amalgamating many popular faces from the Golmaal franchise and Simmba, the Cirkus teaser gives a sneak peek at its star cast. Apart from promising the double dose of its lead Ranveer and Varun Sharma, Cirkus also features supporting actors who are the staple part of Rohit Shetty’s universe like Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more. For the first time Rohit Shetty has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen in the titular characters, and it seems that Ranveer’s dual characters are paired opposite each one of them. Now in the now-viral video of the teaser, the entire star cast of the movie can be heard comparing the current generation with that of the 60s era.

