Sooryavanshi made Rs 14.51 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 91.59 crore so far

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is going strong at the box office, despite the start of the new week.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is on track to become the first movie to achieve the Rs 100 crore earnings mark in India after the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji in January 2020.

#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr mark… Will be the *first* ₹ 💯 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 91.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QDSiyLDceu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

The film has also performed well overseas, earning over 24.37 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide earnings to over Rs 100 crore.

Sooryavanshi earned Rs 14.51 crore on Monday, 8 November, to earn a total of Rs 91.59 crore domestically since its release on 5 November.

The movie grossed Rs 77.08 crore over the weekend, earning Rs 26.29 crore on its first day. The Rohit Shetty film followed its strong start by collecting Rs 23. 85 crore and Rs 24.96 crore on 5 and 6 November respectively.

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Shetty’s cop universe and also stars Katrina Kaif opposite Kumar. The duo have previously worked together in hit films such as Welcome, Singh Is Kingg and Namastey London.

The movie also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, reprising their roles from the films Simmba and Singham. The film is the fourth cop drama directed by Shetty and has received praise for its performances and action sequences.

Sooryavanshi was earlier set to release in April last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many other filmmakers, Shetty decided to wait out a reduction in coronavirus cases to release the film theatrically, instead of opting for an OTT platform release.

The release date of the film was announced after the Maharashtra government reopened cinema halls with 50 percent capacity in the state from 22 October.