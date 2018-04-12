You are here:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Donnie Yen to join cast of Disney's live action Mulan

Actor Donnie Yen has joined the cast of Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan.

The movie, which is inspired by Hua Mulan, the Chinese folk heroine who took her aged father's place in battle, will be directed by Niki Caro. The Mulan reboot is set for a 27 March, 2020 release. Chris Bender, Jason Reed and Jake Weiner are producing. Chinese producer Bill Kong (Monster Hunt; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) will executive produce.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star joins Chinese actor Liu Yifei, who earlier cast as the titular character in the in the project.

Yen, 54, will play Mulan's mentor, Commander Tung mentor in the film.

Hong Kong movie mogul Bill Kong will serve as executive producer. The new Mulan features a script originally penned by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, and rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Mulan will be a re-teaming for Yen and Disney, with the actor having starred in the studio's first Star Wars stand-alone, Rogue One. Yen is a mega-action star in his native China, having fronted the popular Ip Man series that is now in its fourth installment.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 19:15 PM