Popular Bengali actress Churni Ganguly, who is playing Alia Bhatt’s mother’s role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all praises for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and said that nepotism is not relevant in her case.

Calling her ‘extremely talented’, Churni told News 18, “Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia.”

“She has proved so film after film. She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well,” the Ardhangini actress added.

Churni also revealed that ‘sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi was actually like a dream come true’ and said, “I’ve watched Shabana’s work ever since I watched Hindi films. Masoom was the first Hindi film I ever saw in my life. I’m one of those people who have always looked up to her and her work.”

Talking about the bond, she developed with Azmi on the sets, she added, “More importantly, we struck a very good relationship on the set. She took such good care of me when I was feeling low and made sure that I was always comfortable. These things also make a lot of difference. The human being behind the actor also adds to your experience of working with a person like her.”

Also starring Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra in prominent roles, RRPK is set to hit the screens on 28 July.