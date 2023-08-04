Actress Anjali Anand, who played Ranveer Singh’s sister in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently shared her experience of working with legendary Jaya Bachchan in the family entertainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Anjali Anand✨ (@anjalidineshanand)

She said contrary to her serious and stern persona in the media’s eyes, Jaya Bachchan is a very warm and cute human being. “Jaya ji, the opinion that people have of her is completely wrong because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring,” Anjali told India Today.

She added, “I had the best time with her. Doing that scene in front of her, you might think that she must be standing in anger on the other side during the over-the-shoulder shot but she was crying, in fact! Because I was crying during the scene. She is a very warm and ‘mastikhor’ person.”

Talking about Jaya’s character KJo told Bollywood Hungama, “Patriarchy can stem from a matriarch also. Patriarchy is a phenomenon. We attribute it mainly to men but there are times when its actually also come down through… like you show the graph of Dhanlakshmi, she became like that because that’s how it was meant to be and she trained her son to be that way so he imbibed that value and that loop would continue with Rocky. But he was compassionate because of his mother, that’s the subtext.”

He added, “Casting Jaya ji was purely because I felt like the head of the family had to be a woman. It had to be a required arc. It needed a narrative, how she got there.”