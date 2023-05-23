While recent news speculates the events that could transpire on Karan Johar’s birthday, regarding poster reveals of his recent and the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani – IMDb has meanwhile released a summer movie guide with a list of 40 movies, which includes only two of the best from Bollywood. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Adipurush are the only two Hindi titles featured in the list.

While Gully Boy raged at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together once again in Karan Johar’s epic love story, after his 2016 cult film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A lot has been said but many are still waiting to see this brand-new tale of love, set in a new-age era.

Viacom 18 Studios & Dharma Productions presents a Dharma Productions Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the film will be releasing in theatres on July 28, 2023.

