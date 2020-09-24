Rockline Sudhakar, Kannada comic actor, dies of cardiac arrest after collapsing on film set in Bengaluru
Rockline Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago and was hospitalised, but resumed work only after testing negative.
Noted comedian in the Kannada film industry Rockline Sudhakar died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday during the shooting of a film in Bengaluru, sources said.
His end came in a private hospital, according to former president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Sa Ra Govindu.
Another office-bearer of the KFCC said the 65-year-old Sudhakar was shooting for Sugarless in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru. "He had gone to the makeup room where he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he died," the office-bearer told Press Trust of India.
His Sugarless co-actor Pruthvi Ambaar told Times of India that they had breakfast together, but Sudhakar did not display much if an appetite. He said the late actor excused himself to take some rest. "But then, after a while, there was no response from him. We felt waiting for an ambulance would consume time, so, we decided to take him to the hospital in our director's car."
Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago and was hospitalised. He resumed his work after he tested negative.
He had acted in over 200 movies including Vaastu Prakara, Ayyo Rama, Topiwala and Mukunda Murari, Super, Santosh Ananddram’s Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Prashant Raj’s Zoom, Chamak, and Tagaru.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
