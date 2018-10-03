Rocketman teaser: Taron Egerton transforms into young Elton John for upcoming musical drama

The teaser trailer of the highly-anticipated musical Rocketman, based on the life of Sir Elton John, was released on 1 October. Kingsman actor Taron Egerton portrays the legendary musician in the film which also stars Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is. Where there was darkness, there is now you – and it's going to be a wild ride," says a voiceover as the minute long clip provides glimpses (both good and bad) from John's journey to super-stardom. His iconic 1975 performance at the Dodgers Stadium also features in the teaser. Egerton perfectly emulates John as he belts out 'Rocketman'. The actor had earlier revealed in an interview with Collider that he would be singing some of the musician's compositions himself.

"Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical. So it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings," Egerton had said in the same interview.

Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films is producing the film, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish. Dexter Fletcher has directed the feature. Vaughn and Egerton have teamed on both Kingsman films and Eddie the Eagle, which Fletcher directed with Egerton starring in it. Fletcher and Vaughn have previously worked together on Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Layer Cake.

Rocketman is scheduled to release in cinemas in May 2019.

Watch the teaser here.



Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 17:59 PM