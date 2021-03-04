Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to take place in October; Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters among nominees
Last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and eventually replaced with an HBO special honouring the inductees.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that the 2021 induction ceremony will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on 30 October.
President and CEO Greg Harris said the ceremony's move to the fall will likely stick, going forward, news outlets reported.
The last in-person ceremony before the pandemic, held in March 2019, took place at New York's Barclays Center, but the Hall of Fame itself is located in the Ohio city. Last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and eventually replaced with an HBO special honouring the inductees.
The 16 nominees this year include Mary J Blige, Kate Bush, DEVO, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.
Ballots are sent to an international voting body, but the top five winners of the annual fan vote — held until 30 April — have a better chance at induction. The current leaders of that poll are, from the top, Fela Kuti, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and The Go-Gos.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
'This shouldn’t be lost': Prada sees virtues to preserve in digital runways beyond the pandemic
The Prada-Simons collection was a layered affair, with graphic prints on body-hugging separates, faux fur wraps, sequined dresses and naïve patterned knits as inserts on dresses and jackets.
Read an excerpt from Devashish Makhija's Oonga: 'There are places in this forest where the sunlight cannot reach'
The story is set deep within the conflict of the adivasis, naxalites, the CRPF, and a mining company.
John Keats' concept of 'negative capability', or sitting in uncertainty, is needed now more than ever
Rather than coming to an immediate conclusion about an event, idea or person, Keats advises resting in doubt and continuing to pay attention and probe in order to understand it more completely.