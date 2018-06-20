Robert Zemeckis may write, direct film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic The Witches for Warner Bros

Los Angeles: Robert Zemeckis is in negotiations to write and direct the film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book The Witches for Warner Bros.

The new film will be produced by Oscar-winning directors Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Del Toro was earlier attached to direct the project but had to step aside due to scheduling conflicts, reported Variety.

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop — even though he has been turned into a mouse. It was previously adapted by the Warner Bros into a 1990 film, starring Anjelica Huston in the lead.

However, close sources say that Robert Zemeckis' treatment of the film will be more loyal to the original source material while the Huston version was merely a loose adaptation. Zemeckis will pen the script for the new film along with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke.

In the recent years, Zemeckis' films have majorly dealt with adult-centred themes, like in Flight and Allied. Hence, The Witches might be a turning point for him to return to family audiences. Zemeckis' most acclaimed adult-centered films include the Back to the Future franchise and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 12:14 PM