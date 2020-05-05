Robert Rodriguez from Spy Kids confirmed as one of the directors for season 2 of Disney+ show The Mandalorian

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, as one of the directors.

The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.

Here is the tweet

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Peyton Reed, best known for directing Marvel hit Ant-Man and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, also announced that he has helmed at least one episode of the new season. Reed took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a director's chair with his name on it and a Mandalorian helmet sitting on top of it. Check out his tweet here

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Narcos star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character in the series, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season was jointly directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Waititi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 11:59:12 IST