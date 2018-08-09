You are here:

Robert Redford's upcoming crime comedy The Old Man & The Gun to release in India on 28 October

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,09 2018 15:53:30 IST

New Delhi: The upcoming American crime-comedy film The Old Man & The Gun, which is likely to be actor Robert Redford's last film, will release in India on 28 October.

Poster of The Old Man & The Gun

Poster of The Old Man & The Gun. Facebook/@theoldmanandthegun

The film will be brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Redford had said that he will retire from acting after The Old Man & the Gun.

He said, "Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and (I'll) move towards retirement after this because I've been doing it since I was 21. I thought, ‘Well, that's enough.' And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?"

The Old Man & The Gun sees Robert Redford star alongside Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek as the real-life Forrest Tucker, a criminal and notorious prison escape artist.

Directed by David Lowery, the film is based on the true story of Tucker, from his escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:53 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Casey Affleck #Comedy #Crime #Danny Glover #Hollywood #Robert Redford #Sissy Spacek #The Old Man & The Gun #Tom Waits

also see

Robert Redford announces retirement from acting at 81; The Old Man & The Gun to be actor's last movie

Robert Redford announces retirement from acting at 81; The Old Man & The Gun to be actor's last movie

Indecent Proposal remake to be penned by Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson

Indecent Proposal remake to be penned by Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson

Seven unforgettable Robert Redford performances, from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to All Is Lost

Seven unforgettable Robert Redford performances, from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to All Is Lost