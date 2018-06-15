You are here:

Robert Pattinson on Damsel: 'Excited to play funny psychopath, wanted to do one for ages'

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,15 2018 09:26:48 IST

London: Actor Robert Pattinson, who has made a name for himself by playing sullen and dark characters, will soon be seen in a comedy titled Damsel. He says it was fun playing a character like this after all the serious characters he has essayed for so long.

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska on the red carpet for the premiere of Damsel during the 68th Berlinale film festival on February 16, 2018 in Berlin. AFP/Stefanie Loos

"It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages. I mean, I've played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I would play a funny psychopath," Pattinson told etonline.com.

On his career till date, Pattinson says he has had a fun ride. "The whole ride's been really great. I've just been incredibly lucky in my career and my life. I'm really appreciative of everything," he said.

Magnolia Pictures will release Damsel on 22 June.

