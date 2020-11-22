Robert Englund, Harry Potter alum Jamie Campbell Bower among eight new actors to join Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things season 4, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, was recently renewed for its season four, which is currently in production.

Actor Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha are among the eight actors joining hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Englund will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. Wlaschiha, who became famous for playing Jaqen H'ghar in HBO's Game of Thrones, will portray Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Jim Hopper (Harbour), who was revealed to be at a Russian prison towards the end of season three.

The new additions also include Jamie Campbell Bower (Harry Potter movie series) as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital; Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) as Argyle, a fun-loving stoner who works at Surfer Boy Pizza; Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, a metalhead who runs local Dungeons & Dragons club called The Hellfire Club.

There's Sherman Augustus as Lt Colonel Sullivan, a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all; Mason Dye as Jason Carver, a rich sports star whose perfect world begins to unravel in the face of a new evil, and Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash and crunchy peanut butter.

The smash hit series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, was recently renewed for its season four, which is currently in production, reported Variety.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The show features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)