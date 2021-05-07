Rich worked as Downey's personal assistant on more than two dozen movies since 2003, including every Marvel Studios film.

Actor Robert Downey Jr’s personal assistant Jimmy Rich, 52, died in a car accident on Wednesday (5 May). He worked for more than two dozen movies with Downey Jr since 2003, including every Marvel Studios film.

Taking to his social media account, Downey Jr announced the news of this personal loss. The actor posted two photos of Rich and wrote, “This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career”.

Minutes after Downey Jr’s post went viral, his co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) including Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, and Jeremy Renner mourned the loss and paid condolences by commenting on it.

Rich, who worked with Downey Jr, began his career with The Singing Detective in 2003.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans posted a note saying he was speechless and shocked to hear the news. Talking about Jimmy, Evans revealed that he left an indelible impression on everyone he met. He also sent his love to Jimmy’s family and friends.

In his long post, the actor reminded fans “to hug your loved ones tightly and also take the time to show Downey how many people love him”.

