Robert Downey Jr tweets picture featuring 'BFFs' Captain America, Iron Man; Chris Evans responds

Ahead of the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man and Captain America took over the internet with their hilarious Twitter banter.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man/Tony Stark, shared a fan art showing Chris Evans' Captain America shielding him from a shower of fire. He tagged Evans and wrote, "BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right?"

BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right @ChrisEvans ? pic.twitter.com/1nJoJrFkZr — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 13, 2019

One may remember that Steve Rogers' famed shield was masterfully created by Tony Stark's father, Howard Stark from the only supply of Earth's mightiest metal in America, Vibranium. He bestowed the shield on Captain America in the 1940s. Tony subsequently used the alloy of a prototype to create his armor.

Technically it’s YOUR umbrella. But I’m happy to hold it. https://t.co/tFqWFqCSv3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 13, 2019

The internet exploded when they saw the Avengers heroes bond, with some pointing out that one could event contact Tom Holland (who plays Spider-Man) if they need an umbrella. Some even admitted that they teared up witnessing the bromance, (with GIFS, of course).

pic.twitter.com/KHYjPbAiaN — Laru saw Captain Marvel x2 (@hiddlesherlock) March 13, 2019

OH MY pic.twitter.com/OJvPY1FUSV — асгардский пирожок ~ endgame (@avengrvs) March 13, 2019

Super friends helping each other out makes me happy. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3sMvITZSE6 — ︽✵︽ Maddy ︽✵︽ (@MaddyCastiel) March 13, 2019

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame is slated for a 26 April release.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 15:51:45 IST