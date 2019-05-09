You are here:

Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Diljit Dosanjh hosts 'Desi Met Gala' with actress Neeru Bajwa

While the world was browsing through Instagram examining the extravagant fashion event of Met Gala 2019, Diljit Dosanjh re-imagined his version of 'Desi Met Gala' on theme Camp. He posted a short clip as a post along with actress Neeru Bajwa, wherein he's seen wearing a bedazzled pink shiny suit, a blue turban and a distinctive bow.

Gauri Khan collaborates with Nita Ambani for Antila's lounge area

It’s been such an incredible experience working on this space at Antilia . This has definitely been one of our top bespoke projects and working with Nita and her keen eye for design has been truly inspiring #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/QTIAT6K9QE — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 7, 2019

Gauri Khan visited Antila, entrepreneur Nita Ambani's residence, to design a lounge area. Calling it an incredible experience, Khan revealed that this has been one of their top bespoke projects.

Robert Downey Jr.posts throwback image of entire Avengers Endgame team

Robert Downey Jr. has just shared a 360 picture of the entire cast and crew for Endgame and Infinity War.

Sonam Kapoor shares video montage on first wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja

To mark her first wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, actress Sonam Kapoor shared a video message on social media. The video is a montage of pictures of the couple from their wedding day, set to the rendition of Edith Piaff’s 'La Vie En Rose'.

The Jonas Brothers' debut on the cover of Wonderland magazine

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @wonderland Photography: @emmanmontalvan Fashion: @avoyermagyan Wearing: @fendi Grooming: @mnmachado Production: @federicabarl Words: @ellywatsonn 1st Fashion Assistant: Mary Yermagyan 2nd Fashion Assistant: @gorgevillalpando

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 8, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @wonderland!! Photography: @emmanmontalvan Fashion: @avoyermagyan Wearing: @fendi Grooming: @mnmachado Production: @federicabarl Words: @ellywatsonn 1st Fashion Assistant: Mary Yermagyan 2nd Fashion Assistant: @gorgevillalpando

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on May 8, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

The Jonas Brothers strike a pose on the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Summer Issue. The three brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin – are featured on three separate covers of the magazine, photographed by Emman Montalvan.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 17:23:42 IST

