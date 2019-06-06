Robert Downey Jr launches The Footprint Coalition, an initiative to use AI technology against pollution

Robert Downey Jr, who played the role of scientist Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past 11 years, has decided to begin a new venture.

On Tuesday, the actor was invited to be a part of Amazon's Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas. It was a conference filled with online retailers, AI scientists, tech companies and dignitaries who showcase their inventions and technologies to save the planet.

Robert took it as an opportunity to announce the launch of a new organisation that is committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment. The Footprint Coalition, as the group is called, is scheduled to officially launch by April 2020, reports Variety.

Robert mentioned that the goal of this initiative is to to use robotics, artificial intelligence, and technology to clean up the Earth and reverse its carbon footprint within a decade.

The actor did not share any details on how the organisation was going to achieve its goal, but spoke on artificial intelligence, Marvel, his career, and the evolution of his Tony Stark character. A video message also featured cameos of Matt Damon and Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa.

Throughout his talk, Robert explained how significant AI will be in reversing the impact of climate change, admitting that he is alarmed with the state of environment that has contributed to the climate crises. “I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus,” he said.

Though not much was revealed about the collation, a website went live after Robert left the stage. However, it only features a newsletter sign-up form yet.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 13:11:00 IST

