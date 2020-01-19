You are here:

Robert Downey Jr addresses rumours of Iron Man's cameo in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Actor Robert Downey Jr is maintaining ambiguity over his much-talked about appearance in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The actor exited the studio's Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark aka Iron Man last year with Avengers: Endgame.

However, soon after there were reports that Downey Jr will be making one last appearance as Iron Man in Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Downey Jr was coy about the reports.

"Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know," the actor responded.

Black Widow will feature Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow also stars Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O T Fagbenle. The film is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the first one from MCU's Phase 4. The other film project to come out this year will be The Eternals, MCU's next spectacle property.

Black Widow is scheduled to be released on 1 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 10:45:36 IST