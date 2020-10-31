Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman's comedy The War with Grandpa to release in theatres on Diwali

PVR Pictures said that it will release The War with Grandpa in the theatres on 13 November.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro's comedy The War with Grandpa will release in India on Diwali.

The announcement was made by multiplex chain PVR Pictures in a statement, saying that it will release the movie in the theatres on 13 November.

Check out the announcement here

The family comedy, helmed by Tim Hill, is an adaptation of Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name.

Touted as a "rip-roaring laughathon", the movie follows Ed (De Niro), a widowed elderly who struggles to adjust with the single life.

Hell-bent on not staying at an old age facility, Ed moves into his daughter's home and take over his grandson's (Oakes Fegley), room, much to the young kid's chagrin.

This sparks a never-ending skirmish between a stubborn old man and a naughty little troublemaker that escalates to ridiculously comic proportions, the official synopsis of the film read.

The War With Grandpa also stars Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken in pivotal roles.

Phillip Glasser, Marvin Peart and Rosa Morris Peart are producing the project with Jane Rosenthal and Barry Welsh serving as executive producers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)