Robert De Niro is going to star in director Laura Terruso’s About My Father, an upcoming film which is based on the life of American stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco. As reported by Variety, De Niro will appear in the role of Maniscalco’s father in the film. The two have previously worked together in The Irishman, directed by director Martin Scorsese.

Speaking about the arrival of De Niro in the movie, Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said that they are thrilled that the 77-year-old actor has responded strongly to the screenplay of About My Father.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group is producing the movie which is going to start filming in late 2021.

Kahane further said that the way Maniscalco talks about his father Salvo, he sounds like the kind of guy who would like Robert De Niro to play him in a movie.

The story is about how things unfold when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his American girlfriend. Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with the girl’s parents. Although the two families don’t have much in common, they bond by the end of the weekend.

Commenting on the director Paul Weitz, one of the producers from Depth of Field said that they have been a fan of Laura’s work for a while. He further added that like Maniscalco, Laura’s parents are also Italian immigrants and she locked into this story.

Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano, from Depth of Field, are also involved in the production while the executive producer for the project is Judi Marmel.