Robert De Niro may star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in DC's Todd Phillips-directed standalone Joker movie

The cast of Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is shaping up to become more and more interesting.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, legendary actor Robert De Niro is in negotiations to join Warner Bros’ upcoming Joker standalone movie. The Hollywood Reporter also states that if a deal is made, De Niro would play a talk show host who is instrumental in the Joker’s origin.

The Joker origins movie is being helmed by The Hangover director Todd Phillips and tells the backstory of Batman’s arch nemesis. It is being described as a gritty character study, and also a broader cautionary tale of a man so vehemently disregarded by society that he becomes the ultimate super-villain. Phillips' Joker is expected to be darker and more experimental than previous DC comic book films. It has a modest $55 million price tag which is significantly lower than most other tentpole films in the genre.

De Niro is known for his Oscar-winning work in The Godfather: Part 2 and Raging Bull. He has also appeared in highly critically acclaimed crime dramas and thrillers like Goodfellas and Heat, as well as comedies, such as the Meet the Parents series and Analyze This. The Joker standalone movie could be De Niro's first comic book movie. Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for an Oscar in the acting category on three separate occasions. In 2001, Phoenix was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Gladiator, and in the Best Actor category for Walk the Line and The Master in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:04 PM