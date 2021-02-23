Robbie Williams biopic Better Man in works with Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey

Dubbed as a fantastical coming-of-age drama, Better Man will chart Robbie Williams' rise to global fame

Singer Robbie Williams' life and career will now be the subject of a biopic titled Better Man, reports Deadline. The feature film will be helmed by Michael Gracey, director of the popular musical The Greatest Showman.

Dubbed as a fantastical coming-of-age drama, Better Man will chart the rise of the former Take That singer.

Gracey confirmed the news by describing how the film plans to delve deeper and explore Robbie's "demons". Many of Robbie's songs will also be a part of the film.

Talking about how he planned to portray the singer on screen, Gracey told the outlet: "As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way."

"I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, 'I've never seen this before,' and I just want the audience to have that feeling," added Gracey.

Williams rose to global fame while he was part of the music band Take That. However, after his departure from the band in 1995, he's had an equally prolific music career.

