Robbie Williams biopic Better Man in works with Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey
Dubbed as a fantastical coming-of-age drama, Better Man will chart Robbie Williams' rise to global fame
Singer Robbie Williams' life and career will now be the subject of a biopic titled Better Man, reports Deadline. The feature film will be helmed by Michael Gracey, director of the popular musical The Greatest Showman.
Dubbed as a fantastical coming-of-age drama, Better Man will chart the rise of the former Take That singer.
Gracey confirmed the news by describing how the film plans to delve deeper and explore Robbie's "demons". Many of Robbie's songs will also be a part of the film.
Talking about how he planned to portray the singer on screen, Gracey told the outlet: "As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way."
"I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, 'I've never seen this before,' and I just want the audience to have that feeling," added Gracey.
Williams rose to global fame while he was part of the music band Take That. However, after his departure from the band in 1995, he's had an equally prolific music career.
See the posts
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey roped in for The Last of Us HBO adaptation
The Last of Us series will be based on the 2013 video-game of the same name by Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog.
Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper over publishing 'personal and private' letter to her father
Meghan Markle "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation," the judge ruled.
US Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run accident in New York
Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, was walking along a road on Long Island on Friday when he was hit by a car, said police.