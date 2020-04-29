You are here:

Rob Gibbs, Pixar director and story artist known for his work in Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., dies at 55

Washington DC: Veteran director, story artist and writer of many Pixar films — Rob Gibbs passed away at the age of 55.

A company spokesperson confirmed the news, the cause of death was not immediately known, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist, who has spent more than 20 years with the company, has contributed immensely to the animation industry.

Gibbs' contribution to many well-known and successful Pixar films, included Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., and more.

His credits also included the short film Tokyo Mater in 2008, and the series Mater's Tall Tales and Tales From Radiator Springs from the 2012 Cars franchise - Brave.

The California resident also contributed to Monsters University, and also the upcoming Monsters at Work series for Disney+ and Incredibles 2.

He is survived by his daughter Mary, who was the voice of Boo in several Monsters, Inc. projects.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 09:32:53 IST