Roadies Real Heroes to air on MTV from 10 February; sportsman Sandeep Singh joins gang leaders

The longest running adventure reality show on Indian television, Roadies, is all set to hit the small screen with its sixteenth edition, Roadies Real Heroes, starting 10 February at 7 PM on MTV. The new season claims to be the ultimate experience and give viewers an adrenaline rush. Rannvijay Singha returns as the host and Ring Master to add to all the twists at every level, while Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar become the frontrunners for their teams and lead the gangs of the 16th season.

Sportsman and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh is the new addition to the team of the gang leaders. He makes his television debut with Roadies Real Heroes.

The show will focus on stories of courage with real-life heroes as contestants from across the country.

Rannvijay confirmed his involvement in a statement: “It feels great to be a part of the longest running reality show. I have been a part of the show as a contestant, gang leader and now as a master for two consecutive years, so I have had a first-hand experience of all. With this season’s theme, I am excited to witness the strength and courage of the real heroes of our country, and may the best one win.”

Two-time winner among gang leaders Neha Dhupia said in a statement, “Roadies is a great platform for the youth to bring out the best in themselves. There is so much teamwork, adventure, drama and fun and with each season I witness more passion and excitement in the contestants to achieve something bigger. I am excited for this season, as we have Sandeep Singh joining us and we will share the platform with the real heroes who have made a difference in life with their commendable, selfless acts.”

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 14:37:06 IST