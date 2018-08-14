You are here:

RJ Malishka, Divine & Saloni Chopra go mute this Independence Day!

As the Independence Day comes closer, here’s a campaign we came across that left us all speechless!

As a build-up for their trailer launching at the stroke of midnight on the 15th August, celebrating ‘Manto’ the man who stood for freedom of speech & expression, Social Disruptor Malishka, Rapper Divine and Social Media Activist Saloni Chopra, all known for voicing out their opinions fearlessly, went mute.

Want to know why? Watch their videos below!

Saloni Chopra

RJ Malishka

Divine

This is how the makers of Manto took up to themselves to celebrate the freedom to act, speak & do as they want! What a courageous way to celebrate freedom. We’re inspired!

How are you celebrating the Mantoiyat in you, this Independence Day?

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:55 AM