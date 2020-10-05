RJ Balaji resumes post-production work on his directorial debut Mookuthi Amman

Co-directed by NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara in the titular character and sees Balaji play the male lead.

Balaji Patturaj, popularly known as RJ Balaji, has taken up the task of finishing his directorial debut Mookuthi Amman. While the shooting for the film was completed before the viral outbreak, post-production is pending. According to reports, the popular Tamil commentator has taken 20 days leave from sports commentary to finish the project.

Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara in the titular character and Balaji plays the male lead. He has also written the script for the religious satire. RJ Balaji tweeted a poster for the film and expressed his gratitude for all the love he has received in the commentary box.

Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary.!!! ❤️❤️

Blessed !!! I will be ‘coming back to cricket’ real soon !!! என்னங்க நீங்க..!?! 20 நாள் தாங்க!!! போங்க நீங்க...!!!! ❤️❤️

And its time for மூக்குத்தி அம்மன் !?! #MookuthiAmman ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3ZQcMGWuZh — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) October 4, 2020

Balaji also wrote that it was time to shift focus from cricket to films and that he will be coming back to his old avatar soon.

Balaji plays the role of a struggling young man from a middle-class family in Chennai who is visited by a goddess (played by Nayanthara) one day. The film has been co-directed by NJ Saravanan, while the music has been composed by Girishh G.

Mookuthi Amman has been produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

Earlier the makers had denied rumours of the film getting a direct OTT release. As cinema halls are resuming their operations, chances are Mookuthi Amman may release in the theatres but a definite date is yet to come.

Speaking about the film’s release, Balaji told The Hindu that although the film was complete, he remains doubtful if families will be eager to step out and come to cinema halls once they are open.

As his film is a family picture, he wants to release it only when a maximum number of families feel confident to go to the halls. “My film is a family entertainer, and so we are waiting for the right time to make announcements. For now, there’s cricket for them to enjoy,” he added.