Riverdale Season 4 premiere will honour Luke Perry; show creator calls it 'a tribute to our fallen friend'

Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for Beverly Hills 90210 will receive a final farewell from his famous show, Riverdale.

American screenwriter and the creator of the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the fourth season will be in honour of late Luke Perry, who played the role of Fred Andrews, the father of the show's lead Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

Perry passed away on 4 March, this year after he suffered a major stroke a few weeks ahead of his death. The actor was 52.

Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.

Executive producers issued a statement on behalf of the network after Perry died: “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.

Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 12:23:57 IST