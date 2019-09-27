Ritviz announces debut album DEV: 'I have incorporated most of my early influencers' in soundtrack

Ritviz has announced his debut album Dev, which will launch in the first week of October.

After having released last two EPs namely YUV and VED, with popular tracks such as 'Udd Gaye', 'Sage' and 'Jeet', the musician will now release eight new tracks ('Liggi', 'Chalo Chalein', 'Thandi Hawa', 'Dev', 'Sargam', 'Chini', 'Sawari', and 'Hum Toh Hai') compiled under one album titled Dev.

The new album is a melting pot of his entire creative palette as a musician. The upcoming album brings together sounds of Hindustani classical, hip-hop, drum and bass, moombahton, and pop music. The album also features collaborations with Anvita Bharti (Ritviz's mother), and Delhi hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut to name a few.

Confirmed as one of the opening acts for Katy Perry and Dua Lipa for their maiden performance in India, Ritviz says in a statement, “It took about four years to work on the album. It’s more than just music, it's breaking away from the shackles and living for the moment. DEV is my debut full-length album and it has everything that I want to showcase — my soundscape that I have cultivated over all these years. My mother, who is a music teacher, imbibed a strong musical influence in me whilst I was growing up and it’s fantastic to have one of my mentors collaborate with me on this album. In fact, I have incorporated most of my early influencers in this album. In my initial years, I used to wake up to my mom singing Bandish. Then, came the VH1 era and my teen years were spent listening to pop music. But, post-2011-12, when I started producing music, electronic music was what really drew me closer to production and that's when I created 'Mukti' and 'Beatific' and started my entire journey.”

The 23-year-old electronic music producer, composer, and singer, shot to fame with the release of his hit single 'Udd Gaye'. In a partnership between Bacardi, All India Bakchod, and Nucleya,'Udd Gaye' was handpicked to be the biggest party anthem of the year.

