Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor's sister and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, passes away aged 71 after battle with cancer

Ritu Nanda, a well-known life insurance entrepreneur and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on 14 January in New Delhi. She was battling cancer, and has died at 71.

Ritu is the sister of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. She was married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda. She is the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

"Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today,” Randhir tells Indian Express.

Ranbir Kapoor' sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the news on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to pay her last tributes

View this post on Instagram My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏💕🌸 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

According to Pinkvilla, Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. She also holds a Guinness World Record for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan had scheduled to host a party for her friends Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Khan to celebrate their new show for friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's digital production company Dharmatic Entertainment at her design studio in Mumbai. However, a spokesperson from Dharma Productions informs Firstpost the event stands cancelled owing to Nanda's demise.

