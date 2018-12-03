You are here:

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza reunite on-screen for special song in Mauli after four years

Riteish Deshmukh is set to reunite with his actor wife Genelia D'Souza for a special song for his upcoming Marathi film Mauli.

After a gap of four years, Riteish and Genelia will be seen in a special Holi festival song in their home production venture Mauli. Titled Surf Laavun Dhuvun Tak, the song is an out and out fun number keeping with the spirit of the Holi festival.

Here's a glimpse of their song:

The duo had done a Holi song four years ago for Riteish's debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari. "I don't want to leave any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do the song. It's a great dance number by Ajay-Atul. Hopefully the audience enjoys it as much as we did," Riteish said in a statement.

The film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Saiyami Kher.

Produced by Jio Studios, Mumbai Film Company and Hindustan Talkies, Mauli will be seen taking over the silver screen on 14 December.

Watch the song here:

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2018 10:38 AM