Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Anupam Kher visit Rishi Kapoor in New York as actor recuperates from cancer

FP Staff

Aug 02, 2019 13:00:12 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is recuperating in New York after his cancer treatment, is soon to return to India. Days before Rishi Kapoor's return, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza has visited Rishi to wish him well. Anupam Kher was also present there.

Neetu Kapoor, yesteryear actress and Rishi's wife, has shared an image of the group, adding that they celebrated with home-cooked food. Rishi also shared the picture, saying that the stories narrated by Riteish on the day were very inspiring and that the Housefull actor ought to publish them.

Rishi had recently spoken about taking a long break from films owing to his health. “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC," the actor says to Mirror.

