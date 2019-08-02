Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Anupam Kher visit Rishi Kapoor in New York as actor recuperates from cancer

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is recuperating in New York after his cancer treatment, is soon to return to India. Days before Rishi Kapoor's return, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza has visited Rishi to wish him well. Anupam Kher was also present there.

Neetu Kapoor, yesteryear actress and Rishi's wife, has shared an image of the group, adding that they celebrated with home-cooked food. Rishi also shared the picture, saying that the stories narrated by Riteish on the day were very inspiring and that the Housefull actor ought to publish them.

Check out the posts

Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you pic.twitter.com/mcQ2SLXahM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 2, 2019

Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful. https://t.co/WZv0oUkIP4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2019

My dearest @geneliad and @Riteishd !! It was so so wonderful to meet you both in NY. You are one of my favourite couples in the film industry. Your stories of strength were so heart touching & inspirational. May God give you & your family all the happiness in the world. Love. pic.twitter.com/Ih8BB4wNsn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 2, 2019

Rishi had recently spoken about taking a long break from films owing to his health. “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC," the actor says to Mirror.

