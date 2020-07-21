Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia announce plant-based meat venture, ImagineMeats
Riteish Deshmukh's Imagine Meats is working in partnership with the non-profit organisation The Good Food Institute (GFI) that promotes plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs.
Bollywood celebrity couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced their venture focused on plant-based meat products. The company named Imagine Meats will launch a number of products for the Indian palate through various retail channels in the coming months, reports LiveMint.
Check out the announcement here
Let’s MEAT soon!! @ImagineMeats pic.twitter.com/SEEEcUXUeK
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2020
Imagine Meats is working in partnership with the Indian arm of the global non-profit organisation The Good Food Institute (GFI) that promotes plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs.
The couple, in an interview to The Indian Express, spoke about their decision to venture into the alternative, plant-based meat space. Speaking to the publication, Genelia said that when they first turned vegetarian they realised they did not really miss meat but rather the taste of it.
"We started to wonder if there was a way for us to do all the right things for animals, for the environment, but also get the taste of meat," she said, adding that last year they went to the Good Food Conference in the USA, and were amazed to find out that the idea was already in progress on across the world.
Riteish revealed that during their to the USA, Genelia had taken plant-based meats and made kheema with it which tasted like the “perfect kheema” he had been craving for the past 2-3 years. “We started trying to figure out a way to make plant-based meat that would cater to Indian tastes and that’s how the journey began.”
"We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts - just as it will be for our own family. It is our mission to make the world kinder and safer for our children, and this is a great start,” said Genelia in a statement.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Divvya Chouksey, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actor, passes away due to cancer aged 28
Divvya Chouksey was suffering from cancer for almost a year, said Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara director Monjoy Mukerji
Arjun Kapoor returns to shoot after four months, says 'everyone needs to reset their lives as per the new normal'
Arjun Kapoor shared a still from a photoshoot on Instagram, writing he is shooting for the first time in four months.
Abhay Deol weighs in on the nepotism debate, says 'talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in their medium'
Abhay Deol says nepotism is prevalent everywhere in India, be it politics, business, or film, and talking about one industry, while ignoring others, will be incomplete and counterproductive.