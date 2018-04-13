You are here:

Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo at the Echo Music Awards in Germany

FP Staff

Apr,13 2018

Kylie Minogue arrives for the 2018 Echo Music Awards on 12 Aprill, 2018 in Berlin/Axel Schmidt/AFP

Rita Ora poses arrives for the 2018 Echo Music Awards/Axel Schmidt/AFP

Shawn Mendes poses upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Awards/Axel Schmidt/AFP

Jason Derulo arrives for the 2018 Echo Music Awards/Axel Schmidt/AFP

Kylie Minogue performs during the 2018 Echo Music Awards/Axel Schmidt/AFP

Rita Ora performs during the 2018 Echo Music Awards/Axel Schmidt/AFP

