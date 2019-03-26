You are here:

Rising Stars 3 judges Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh condemned for trivialising sexual harassment

FP Staff

Mar 26, 2019 10:06:18 IST

Singer Neeti Mohan, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan, who serve as judges on the singing reality show Rising Stars 3, have received flak on social media after they pulled a prank on the sets of the show, reports Hindustan Times. 

During a recent episode of Rising Stars 3, two contestants, Kunal and Shikhar, addressed Neeti as 'kadak' and 'raapchik in a laal saree'. Reacting to the comments, Neeti criticised the contestants for using sexually charged words. She told the contestants that they were on national television and the show does not allow for usage of such words.

"Do you think this is casual? I am here representing all the women around the country and I don’t allow this,"  she was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Diljit and Shankar, too, objected to it and threatened to disqualify them. But minutes later, the trio burst out laughing saying that they were pulling a prank.

Women's rights activist Kirthi Jayakumar and singer Chinmayi Sripaada, took to Twitter and condemned the judges for trivialising sexual harassment.

Kirthi, in a series of tweets, wrote how the judges threw "the #MeToo movement under the bus" by making light of a serious issue.

 

Responding to Kirthi's tweet, Chinmayi Sripaada reminded the judges that her calling out Vairamuthu as a sexual offender resulted in her expulsion from the dubbing union and that she is fighting a court case.

