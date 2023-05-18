Jash Vira, the 26 -year-old Founder and Managing Director of Vira Group, has recently embarked on a new journey of love and happiness. Jash, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, has announced his engagement with his beloved partner, Nikita Shah. The couple, who have been inseparable for the past few months, is eagerly preparing to celebrate their union with a grand royal Kutchi wedding, set to take place in either January 2024. The momentous occasion will bring together distinguished guests from the realms of real estate, politics and various other business domains.

Jash Vira’s remarkable journey as a young entrepreneur in India’s real estate industry is widely recognized. However, his personal life is now taking center stage as he embraces this new chapter with his soon-to-be wife, Nikita. Their rokka marks a significant milestone in their relationship, symbolizing their commitment and love for one another.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of their successful careers, Jash and Nikita have found solace and support in each other. Their love story has blossomed over the past few months, and they now eagerly anticipate the joyous occasion of their royal Kutchi wedding. The couple’s vision for their special day is to create a celebration that reflects their unique personalities and heritage, combining tradition with modern elegance.

Jash and Nikita’s union will be a celebration of love, unity, and togetherness. They aim to create a memorable experience for their guests, with an ambiance that exudes regal splendor and warmth. The wedding festivities will showcase the rich culture and traditions of Kutch, bringing together their families, friends, and esteemed personalities from the Bollywood,politics,real estate and other business domains.

While Jash’s professional achievements in the real estate space have garnered attention, he now eagerly looks forward to embarking on this new journey with Nikita by his side. Their shared dreams, aspirations, and unwavering support for one another have laid a strong foundation for a lifetime of happiness and companionship.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.