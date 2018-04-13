Rishi Kapoor to make singing debut with 'Badumbaa' in 102 Not Out; song composed by Amitabh Bachchan

Yes you heard it right! Not only will we hear the majestic baritone of Amitabh Bachchan as he sings for 'Badumbaaa' in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming film 102 Not Out, but his co-star Rishi Kapoor will also be heard crooning for the first time in his career. Kapoor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, will be singing the song 'Badumbaaa'. The song is a fun, lively, foot-tapping number that has been composed by Bachchan himself.

During the last day of shoot, the team was having a discussion about how 102 Not Out should have a song featuring both the actors. Bachchan instantly agreed to the idea and said that he would compose the song himself. When the driector Umesh Shukla approached Rishi Kapoor to sing the song, the actor was apprehensive at first but agreed to go for rehearsals and then sing.

Talking about it, Shukla says, "When Rishiji came to the recording studio , he did the first rehearsal and after the first rehearsal itself he was himself surprised to discover his singing talent. We did not have have to do many retakes as his first one time was perfect."

Not only will we see the two superstars back after 27 years, but will also hear them sing together.

102 Not Out releases worldwide on 4 May, 2018.

